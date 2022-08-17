Bill Murdoch has passed

Close friends confirm long time maverick politician Bill Murdoch has died.

For those who didn't know how sick he was, it was a shock to see his photo posted on Chapman House social media a few weeks back.

The former Bruce Grey Owen Sound MPP had been battling cancer for several years.

Never one to back down from a good fight, the 77 year old was infamous across the province for his comments and stand offs at Queens Park, even with his own party and was eventually forced to sit as an Independent.

Known as "Bognor Bill" to many, the MPP who reigned from 1990 to 2011, was NOT known for towing the party line.

He stepped away from politics in 2011 being succeeded by Bill Walker but Murdoch was still heavily involved in his community.

He's also credited for helping to create the Bruce Grey Music Hall of Fame that used to be housed in the Hepworth Legion before fire destroyed the building.

At this point we have no information on a service.