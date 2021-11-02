Billy Bishop Regional Airport SOLD

Blue sky ahead for the City of Owen Sound now that they've formally agreed to accept an offer on the Billy Bishop Regional Airport.

At Monday night's meeting ( Nov 1) council voted to accept the $1.5 million dollar offer to purchase the facility and while its short of the $2.2 million asking price, the city knows they're saving about $250,000 in 2022 operating expenses.

The purchaser, Clayton Smith, already successfully operates small airports in the Orillia area, Muskoka and Parry Sound and has a proven track record for making them viable.

The sale means operation of the facility will continue uninterupted including patient transfers by Air ORNGE when required.

Airport agreements with hangar owners and Owen Sound Flight Services will all be transferred over to the new owner.

The offer comes more than a year ahead of the city's deadline to either sell the facility or get out of the airport business altogether.

The city declared the airport surplus back in September as operating costs continued to escalate while looming upgrades would have cost millions.

Meanwhile council has struggled to generate revenue to cover those costs.

The deal is scheduled to close December 10, 2021.



