Birds to make a return to Harrison Park

(Bounce Radio image of surviving swans back in main enclosure March 1)

Now that spring is in the air, Owen Sound is setting its sights on the return of the birds to Harrison Park.

The six, now sacred, swans that were saved in last fall's cull of more than 100 geese, ducks and pheasants were moved to the main enclosure a few weeks ago after spending the winter quarantined in a separate temporary accommodation near the campground.

They were the only birds saved during the Avian flu outbreak last September when all the others were euthanized.

(Bounce Radio image of city workers taken down ash trees in empty park enclosure in early March)

Its was heartbreaking for residents and families who'd been taking their kids there for generations.

It was also devastating for city crews who worked with the birds.

But its been six months since that awful news with the quarantine period ending at the end of December.

Parks Manager Adam Parsons tells us staff are now making a plan for the return of the birds.

The details will be part of a Harrison Park Master Plan to be presented to council during their March 27th meeting.

Part of that plan involves working with an avian expert to help them understand how they can continue to manage the birds at Harrison Park that would protect them before than before.

He says that will likely include changes and upgrades to the current enclosure which has been in place a very long time.

Because we have a small population of birds right now with just the six swans, he says its a good opportunity to rethink the enclosure.

Parsons says once decisions have been made, there is a process to regenerate the flock.

"There's a whole world of bird enthusiasts out there and we have connections to that community so when we are ready then we can connect with them. There are actually sales that happen like any other kind of pet show and we will be able to purchase new birds."

Parsons says once council has seen the Master Plan on March 27th and give the all clear, he expects to issue media releases regarding public consultation for both in-person meetings and online comments.