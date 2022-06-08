iHeartRadio
Bluewater District School Board 2022 – 2023 Administrative Placements

Chesley, ON – Bluewater District School Board announces the following administrative placements effective September 1, 2022:

 

School

Staci Marck - Principal at Alexandra Community School

Greg Fullerton - Vice-Principal at Alexandra Community School

Tennille Schultz - Principal at Beavercrest Community School

Jodi Naves - Vice-Principal at Bruce Peninsula District School

Lisa Gilbert - Principal at Chesley District Community School

Emily Phillips-Acheson - Vice-Principal at Dundalk and Proton Community School

Sarah Flowers - Vice-Principal at East Ridge Community School

Kerri Kingston - Vice-Principal at Hanover Heights Community School

Andrea Parsons - Vice-Principal at Hepworth Central Public School

Andrew Noble - Vice-Principal at Highpoint Community School

Sarah Reid - Vice-Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School

Andrew Riddick - Principal at John Diefenbaker Senior School

Heather Bender - Vice-Principal at John Diefenbaker Senior School

Brent Thompson - Vice-Principal at Keppel-Sarawak Elementary School

Sarah Slater - Principal at Kincardine District Senior School

Eron Strong - Principal at Macphail Memorial Elementary School

Amy Doherty - Principal at Northport Elementary School

Amanda Neiley - Vice-Principal at Northport Elementary School

Erin Paylor - Principal at Owen Sound District Secondary School

Kelly Wilkins - Vice-Principal at Peninsula Shores District School

Wendy Cumming - Principal at Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School

Patricia Holm - Vice-Principal at Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School

Susan Jamieson - Principal at Ripley-Huron Community School

Charlotte McFarlan - Principal at Saugeen District Senior School

Charlotte Weppler - Vice-Principal at Saugeen District Senior School

Roselyn Clancy - Principal at Walkerton District Community School

System

Kim Harbinson - Pathways Administrator

Colleen Maguire - Learning Services Administrator

