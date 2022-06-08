Bluewater District School Board 2022 – 2023 Administrative Placements
Chesley, ON – Bluewater District School Board announces the following administrative placements effective September 1, 2022:
School
Staci Marck - Principal at Alexandra Community School
Greg Fullerton - Vice-Principal at Alexandra Community School
Tennille Schultz - Principal at Beavercrest Community School
Jodi Naves - Vice-Principal at Bruce Peninsula District School
Lisa Gilbert - Principal at Chesley District Community School
Emily Phillips-Acheson - Vice-Principal at Dundalk and Proton Community School
Sarah Flowers - Vice-Principal at East Ridge Community School
Kerri Kingston - Vice-Principal at Hanover Heights Community School
Andrea Parsons - Vice-Principal at Hepworth Central Public School
Andrew Noble - Vice-Principal at Highpoint Community School
Sarah Reid - Vice-Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School
Andrew Riddick - Principal at John Diefenbaker Senior School
Heather Bender - Vice-Principal at John Diefenbaker Senior School
Brent Thompson - Vice-Principal at Keppel-Sarawak Elementary School
Sarah Slater - Principal at Kincardine District Senior School
Eron Strong - Principal at Macphail Memorial Elementary School
Amy Doherty - Principal at Northport Elementary School
Amanda Neiley - Vice-Principal at Northport Elementary School
Erin Paylor - Principal at Owen Sound District Secondary School
Kelly Wilkins - Vice-Principal at Peninsula Shores District School
Wendy Cumming - Principal at Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School
Patricia Holm - Vice-Principal at Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School
Susan Jamieson - Principal at Ripley-Huron Community School
Charlotte McFarlan - Principal at Saugeen District Senior School
Charlotte Weppler - Vice-Principal at Saugeen District Senior School
Roselyn Clancy - Principal at Walkerton District Community School
System
Kim Harbinson - Pathways Administrator
Colleen Maguire - Learning Services Administrator