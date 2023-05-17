iHeartRadio
(Bluewater District School Board) 2023 – 2024 ADMINISTRATIVE PLACEMENTS

Chesley, ON – Bluewater District School Board announces the following administrative placements effective September 1, 2023:

 

Nicole Jackson - Principal at Amabel-Sauble Community School

 

Sarah Reid - Principal at Arran-Tara Elementary School

 

Kim Graham - Vice-Principal at Beaver Valley Community School

 

Heather Sadoff - Vice-Principal at Chesley District Community School

 

Cathy Griffin - Principal at Dundalk and Proton Community School

 

Jessie Ironside - Vice-Principal at Dundalk and Proton Community School

 

Danielle Carson - Vice-Principal at East Ridge Community School

 

Lisa Russell - Principal at Egremont Community School

 

Carrie Anderson - Vice-Principal at G. C. Huston Public School

 

Jennifer Gunion - Vice-Principal at Georgian Bay Community School

 

Colin Shawyer - Vice-Principal at Georgian Bay Community School

 

Corey Smith - Vice-Principal at Grey Highlands Secondary School and Owen Sound District Secondary School

 

Kelly-Ann Heaney - Vice-Principal at Hanover Heights Community School

 

Sue Crysler - Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School

 

Mylene Menard-Finlay - Vice-Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School

 

Kasey Culbert - Vice-Principal at Huron Heights Public School and Ripley-Huron Community School

 

Don Burns - Principal at Kincardine District Senior School

 

Amanda Neiley - Vice-Principal at Kincardine District Senior School

 

Alison Bradley - Principal at Lucknow Central Public School

 

Lindsay Boag - Vice-Principal at Macphail Memorial Elementary School

 

Jodi Naves - Vice-Principal at Northport Elementary School

 

Stefan Embacher - Vice-Principal at Osprey Central School

 

Erica DeVuono - Vice-Principal at Owen Sound District Secondary School

 

Emily Cooke - Vice-Principal at Spruce Ridge Community School

