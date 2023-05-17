(Bluewater District School Board) 2023 – 2024 ADMINISTRATIVE PLACEMENTS
Chesley, ON – Bluewater District School Board announces the following administrative placements effective September 1, 2023:
Nicole Jackson - Principal at Amabel-Sauble Community School
Sarah Reid - Principal at Arran-Tara Elementary School
Kim Graham - Vice-Principal at Beaver Valley Community School
Heather Sadoff - Vice-Principal at Chesley District Community School
Cathy Griffin - Principal at Dundalk and Proton Community School
Jessie Ironside - Vice-Principal at Dundalk and Proton Community School
Danielle Carson - Vice-Principal at East Ridge Community School
Lisa Russell - Principal at Egremont Community School
Carrie Anderson - Vice-Principal at G. C. Huston Public School
Jennifer Gunion - Vice-Principal at Georgian Bay Community School
Colin Shawyer - Vice-Principal at Georgian Bay Community School
Corey Smith - Vice-Principal at Grey Highlands Secondary School and Owen Sound District Secondary School
Kelly-Ann Heaney - Vice-Principal at Hanover Heights Community School
Sue Crysler - Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School
Mylene Menard-Finlay - Vice-Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School
Kasey Culbert - Vice-Principal at Huron Heights Public School and Ripley-Huron Community School
Don Burns - Principal at Kincardine District Senior School
Amanda Neiley - Vice-Principal at Kincardine District Senior School
Alison Bradley - Principal at Lucknow Central Public School
Lindsay Boag - Vice-Principal at Macphail Memorial Elementary School
Jodi Naves - Vice-Principal at Northport Elementary School
Stefan Embacher - Vice-Principal at Osprey Central School
Erica DeVuono - Vice-Principal at Owen Sound District Secondary School
Emily Cooke - Vice-Principal at Spruce Ridge Community School