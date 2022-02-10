Bluewater District School Board Invests in 1:1 Laptops for Secondary Students

Chesley, ON – To further support online learning, a greater need for technology among families, and new secondary online credit requirements, Bluewater District School Board is phasing in the distribution of laptops for all Grades 9 to 12 students.

The new 1:1 allocation investment will allow each student currently in Grades 9 to 11 to receive a laptop starting the week of February 14, 2022, and all incoming Grade 9 students to be equipped with individual laptops when they start secondary school this September.

Since March 2020, the importance of technology for learning has increased tremendously. This has been compounded by the Ministry of Education’s requirement, which began in 2019 that secondary students earn two online credits to graduate.

Bluewater District School Board utilizes the Microsoft toolkit of resources, which includes the Office 365 suite of products. Providing a laptop to each secondary student will better enable teachers to maximize these tools to support learning throughout the school day.

“Quality laptops, such as the ones being provided in Bluewater, will greatly enhance our students’ ability to work and learn in a digital world,” says Keith Lefebvre, Superintendent of Education with responsibilities for Student Success. “Many post-secondary education and career opportunities require students to possess the technology skills that are gained through managing a personal device. Working through learning platforms, such as Brightspace, and tools like Office 365, which include Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, will give our secondary students a cutting-edge advantage in the future.”

“We are so pleased to share the positive news of this important technology investment with our students, staff, and families,” says Director of Education Lori Wilder. “This is a wonderful step forward as we continue to explore ways to improve access to technology for the students and families we serve.”

Current Grades 9 to 11 students who will be receiving laptops are asked to please be patient while staff begin distribution throughout the district.