Body of Owen Sound teen found in Sydenham River

Owen Sound police have concluded their search for a missing teenage girl after her body was discovered in the Sydenham River.

The family alerted police to the 16 year old's disappearance Saturday afternoon.

A social media post went up with photos and a description of the girl identified as Meredith.

Tips began coming in and the search was focused on the Jubilee Bridge area on 2nd Ave East.

While officers scoured the neighbourhood, members of the Owen Sound Fire Department searched the river near the bridge.

On Sunday the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called in and found the body around 1pm about 100 feet west of the bridge.

The death is not considered suspicious.

Police say they're appreciative of the public's help in this matter.

