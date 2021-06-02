Booking Your Vaccine Appointment – Update from the Ministry

The Provincial Booking System should be used for most first and second dose vaccine appointments. This includes those 12 and older to get their first dose and individuals 80 and older to book an earlier than originally scheduled second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Local Booking system will continue to be used for specialized clinics. These focused clinics include (but are not limited to):

Clinics for Immunocompromised clients and their essential caregivers

Clinics for Pregnant individuals

Focused Workplace Clinics Healthcare Workers Education and Childcare First Responders Other High Risk Groups

Second Dose Clinics for those eligible for the shortened interval High Risk Healthcare workers



Second Doses

The Accelerated Rollout of Second Shots enables people over the age of 80 to book their second dose of vaccine through the provincial booking system prior to the original 16-week interval.

Those over 80 who made their first appointment using the Provincial Booking systems should review their confirmation email from the Province and log onto the Provincial website and attempt to book an earlier clinic. Those without access to email can call the provincial booking line at 1-888-999-6488 for assistance.

Those over 80 who made their first appointment using the local booking system can now book a second dose appointment through the provincial booking system but must remain within the original 16 week interval. Those without access to email can call the provincial booking line at 1-888-999-6488 for assistance.

Those over the age of 80 that received their vaccine through their Primary Care Provider, their second dose clinics are already booked in June and July. The primary care provider will contact to confirm the date and time of the appointment. We do not recommend cancelling these appointments.

The province provided a proposed timeline for further age group’s eligibility to book their second dose:

Current : individuals aged 80+

: individuals aged 80+ Week of June 14 : individuals aged 70+

: individuals aged 70+ Week of June 28 : individuals who received their first dose between March 8 to April 18.

: individuals who received their first dose between March 8 to April 18. Week of July 19 : individuals who received their first dose between the week of April 19 to May 9.

: individuals who received their first dose between the week of April 19 to May 9. Week of August 2 : individuals who received their first dose between the week of May 10 to May 30.

: individuals who received their first dose between the week of May 10 to May 30. Week of August 9 to 16 : individuals aged 12 to 25

: individuals aged 12 to 25 Week of August 9: individuals who received their first dose from the week of May 31 onwards.

Youth and Second Doses

Those ages 12-25 are eligible to book a shortened interval of 8 weeks. Those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine, can review the confirmation email from the Province and log in to the Provincial website to book into the 8 week timeframe. If you do not have access to email, you can call the provincial booking line at 1-888-999-6488 for assistance. A revised booking must be made, otherwise the automatically booked second appointment will remain at 16 weeks.

The goal of this shortened interval for this age group is to ensure they will have both vaccines prior to the start of school, college and university.

Those that received their vaccine through the local booking system, will also be able to book your second dose through the provincial system.

Please note: There may not be any available appointments immediately. More clinics will be added each week. As we receive more vaccine, more clinics will be added.

Pharmacies are providing the vaccine with the same intervals. An interactive map is available at: Find a Clinic (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

For Information on vaccines in Grey and Bruce, please visit:

COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

Local Booking System

Clinics for Immunocompromised and Pregnant People (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

About Second Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

COVID-19 Vaccine App (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)