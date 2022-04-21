Borrow the Internet from the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library

Beginning this week, members can borrow a WiFi Hotspot at the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library.

The Library has 20 WiFi Hotspots to lend free of charge to our cardholders. Turn it on, connect a device & we’ll supply the high speed Internet. There is unlimited data provided with these easy to use Hotspots. The WiFi Hotspots Lending Project is supported by the Government of Canada's Healthy Communities Initiative.

This initiative will help to address the digital divide that exists in our communities by providing free Internet access to those in need. They lend for 3 weeks at a time and are also perfect for camping, long drives and testing rural WiFi capability. The Library also loans Chromebooks and Amazon Fire tablets.

The Internet provides 24 hour access to the Library’s digital branch where there are hundreds of thousands of online resources available. Whether it is downloading eBooks and eAudiobooks, accessing many of the newspapers and magazines from countries around the globe, or taking one of thousands of courses available through LinkedIn Learning, the Library’s digital content is always available and free to members.

Place a hold on a WiFi Hotspot today.

For more information, please contact the library at 519-376-6623 info@library.osngupl.ca