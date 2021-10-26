Bounce 92.3 Radiothon raised a record $88,895 and inspires an additional $19,000 gift!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation

October 26, 2021



Owen Sound, October 2021 – On October 7th the 92.3 Bounce Radio listeners astounded the Owen Sound Regional Hospital by answering the call to help purchase new equipment for the GBHS Cancer Care Unit raising a total of $107,895. Less than three hours into the twelve-hour radiothon the outpouring of support hit the $18,000 mark needed to purchase three new chemo recliners. Oncology patients often have to sit in the chairs for hours and new chairs aid in their comfort during treatment.

“At 6 am volunteers were ready to answer the phones and the phone started ringing right away. Listeners responded to the need for new chemo chairs in a way we never imagined,” shared Amy McKinnon, Foundation CEO, “I hope all the listeners are proud to support the care of their friends, family and neighbours.”

Radio for Oncology listeners continued responding to raise funds to support the purchase of five cystoscopes with an estimated cost of $96,000. The cystoscope is used by urologists in outpatients to look at patients’ bladder, urethra, and prostate. This intricate technology assists in diagnosing and treating a variety of conditions in patients. On average GBHS surgeons see 600-800 patients each year for cystoscope procedures.

One of the Radio for Oncology listeners, Doug Bumstead of Bumstead Insurance & Financial, was inspired as he listened to the team at Bounce Radio and Dr. Wignall describe on-air how important cyctoscopes are in early prevention and treatment.



“These scopes sounded like a very valuable and important piece of equipment for us to have in our local hospital,” shared Bumsead, “And when I heard how close the radiothon was to raising all of the money they needed, well, I wanted to make sure they could do it – that all of these cyctoscopes could be purchased for our community.”



“Over this past year we’ve been very fortunate with our business,” reflected Bumstead, “and I just think that it’s more important than ever for our local business community to support and give back to the community that has been supporting you.”

Thank you to Bumstead Insurance Owen Sound, and to all of our supporters for your incredible, generous support and dedication to keeping cancer care close to home.

To make a donation to the Owen Sound Hospital Foundation please call 519-372-3925 weekdays between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm. Donations can also be made securely at www.oshfoundation.ca

