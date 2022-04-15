Break and enter at Outlaw Brew Co. in Southampton

Between April 14th 2022 at 09:00pm and April 15th 2022 at 09:00am an unknown person broke into the Outlaw Brew Co. located at 196 High Street in the Town of Southampton, ON.

A Black Cash register with contents was stolen from the business.

The investigation into this illegal entry is ongoing.

If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact Saugeen Shores Police at 519-832-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.