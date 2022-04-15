Break and enter at Outlaw Brew Co. in Southampton
Between April 14th 2022 at 09:00pm and April 15th 2022 at 09:00am an unknown person broke into the Outlaw Brew Co. located at 196 High Street in the Town of Southampton, ON.
A Black Cash register with contents was stolen from the business.
The investigation into this illegal entry is ongoing.
If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact Saugeen Shores Police at 519-832-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
-
One Person Killed in School Bus SUV Crash Near AlmaWellington County OPP were called to a serious crash east of Alma Wednesday afternoon. A school bus with 12 students and an SUV collided at 14th Line and Sideroad 21. No students were injured but the SUV driver was pronounced dead. Cause of the crash is not known and the deceased was not identified.
-
SBGHC LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL RESUSCITATION EDUCATION PROGRAMSouth Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) has launched a new digital resuscitation education program for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Paediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).
-
Concerning Results from Traffic Enforcement InitiativeBetween April 4th and April 7th, uniform patrol officers conducted a traffic enforcement initiative called “Belts and Cells” which focused on persons failing to wear seatbelts and using cell phones while driving
-
Bruce County Hazardous Waste Disposal Schedule Set for 2022Bruce County will be hosting thirteen Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in designated locations across the County in 2022. The first event is scheduled for Southampton Works Yard May 7 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
-
Owen Sound Transit Terminal Closed Again WednesdayThe City of Owen Sound has advised that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Owen Sound Transit Terminal will be closed again today between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. The City issued an apology for the inconvenience and directed inquiries to Rick Chappell, Environmental Supervisor for the city.
-
South Bruce OPP Searching for Stolen VehicleSouth Bruce OPP got a theft report from Concession 2 residence in Carrick Township last Thursday. They're asking the public to be on the lookout for a a White Kia Sorrento SUV, license CLMN 176, that was stolen from the address. If you have information call police or Crimestoppers.
-
SOUTH WEST HOSPITALS TO MAINTAIN MASKING REQUIREMENTSHospitals across the South West region have updated their ongoing protections against COVID-19, and confirmed that current masking requirements for all individuals entering their facilities will continue.
-
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff Reacts to the 2022 Federal BudgetBruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff has released the following initial statement to the 2022 Federal Budget, tabled on April 7th by the Minister of Finance, the Hon. Chrystia Freeland:
-
Owen Sound Has Been Named a 2022 Tree CityThe Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Arbour Day Foundation has recognized Owen Sound as one of 138 cities around the world officially designated "Tree Cities." Toronto, New York, Paris, Birmingham, England and Auckland, New Zealand among others also have the name.