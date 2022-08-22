Break and enter charges laid in the Municipality of Meaford

An individual has been arrested and charged after a break and enter in the Municipality of Meaford.

On August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:24 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a residence on Highway 6&10 in the Municipality of Meaford for a break and enter in progress

Officers arrived on scene and an individual was placed under arrest.

Tanya HORNJAKOV, 46 years-of-age, from the Municipality of Meaford has been charged with break and enter - intent to commit indictable offence.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing where they were remanded into custody.