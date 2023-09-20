Break and Enter to business on Saugeen First Nation

On September 19, 2023, at 1:42 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police, responded to a break and enter to a business on Saugeen First Nation.

It was determined an unknown individual(s) broke the front door of the business to gain access. Approximately $15,000 worth of property was stolen.

There is no description of the suspect(s).

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00