(BROCKTON, ON) OPP SEARCH WARRANTS EXECUTED

(BROCKTON, ON) - On May 10, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), West Region OPP Regional Support Team (RST), West Region OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Central Region OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine executed search warrants along Alma Street, and along Sideroad 15 in the Municipality of Brockton.

As a result of the execution of the warrants, police seized Oxycodone, Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Psilocybin. The estimated value of the seized controlled substances is $18,136.

Police also seized a quantity of offence related property. The list of recovered items includes a cross bow, a 12-gauge shotgun, brass knuckles, scales and cell phones. The value of the seized property is estimated to be $7,065.

Joshua HAMILTON, 26-years-old, from the Municipality of Brockton has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance - two counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, ammunition - two counts

Failure to comply with undertaking - three counts

The accused was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing scheduled for May 10, 2023.

Michael VAUGHN, 54-years-old, from the Municipality of Brockton has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Failure to comply with release order - three counts

Possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited - two counts

The accused was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing scheduled for May 10, 2023.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.