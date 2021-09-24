Bruce County and University of Guelph looking to study impacts of Covid on rural communities

Bruce County is working with a team from the University of Guelph to study the unique impacts of Covid-19 on residents in rural communities.

The study is being led by Dr. Leith Deacon at the School of Environmental Design and Rural Development.

“Residents in rural areas have been impacted by COVID-19 differently than in other communities. We want to understand the services we need to prioritize to meet the needs of our residents’ and this survey will help us identify those needs,” says Christine MacDonald, Director, Human Services, Bruce County.

A survey is being launched online on September 27, 2021 and will also be sent to households throughout the County.

Visit this link to have your say

“Participation in this survey will help us understand the impacts to jobs, employment and the overall economic outcomes in our communities generated by COVID-19. This will help us identify the needs of our residents and businesses and how we can best assist them moving forward,” says Mark Paoli, Director of Planning and Development at Bruce County.

The survey asks residents about life before and since COVID-19 to provide data that will hopefully assist in enhancing program development that is focused on the unique needs of the community.

“Bruce County is here to support and assist residents and businesses as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19,” says Warden Janice Jackson. “As we begin to move towards recovery, hearing feedback from our residents is essential for understanding their needs.” The research project will give residents a voice and identify the needs of the community. We are all in this together. Stay healthy, stay safe and stay resilient.