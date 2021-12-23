Bruce County Calls for Review of Emergency Department Service Reductions



Bruce County, Ontario: On Thursday, December 23, 2021, Bruce County’s Executive Committee called for a third-party review of service reductions enacted for emergency departments at the Chesley and Walkerton Hospitals and expressed support and gratitude for all healthcare workers across Bruce County.

It was recently announced that the Walkerton Hospital Emergency Department will be closed overnight from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM, indefinitely due to nursing shortages, beginning on Monday, December 27. The Chesley Hospital Emergency Department hours have also been reduced for over 2 years. These service reductions may result in difficulties for patients to attend alternative hospitals if emergency care is needed overnight. These reductions continue to put a healthcare strain on rural communities such as Arran-Elderslie, Brockton, Hanover, Chatsworth, and South Bruce.

Bruce County’s Executive Committee supported the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie’s request for the Province of Ontario to consider conducting a third-party review, at their own expense, of Iocal health crisis measures. A copy of this request will be sent to MPP Bill Walker Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, MPP Lisa Thompson Huron-Bruce, MP Alex Ruff, and Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, Grey County, and the Municipalities of Brockton, South Bruce, Chatsworth, and Hanover. Due to the urgency of this matter, the Executive Committee also approved County Councillor Chris Peabody’s request for a contribution of $2,500, funded from the Tax Stabilization Fund, to share in the cost of an expedited, independent third-party review of South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s service reductions.

“We are actively taking steps to have these service reductions reviewed, ensuring that all alternatives are considered for our local hospitals,” said Bruce County Warden Janice Jackson, “Bruce County wishes to express our most sincere thanks and appreciation to all healthcare workers who are going above and beyond in our Bruce County hospitals, long term care homes, and pharmacies, safeguarding our region through this pandemic. The care you provide is vital, and your dedication and resiliency are inspiring us all.”