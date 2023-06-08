Bruce County Fire Chiefs declare a Total Fire Ban on Open-Air Burning including Campfires

Fire Danger Rating is Extreme

For immediate release:

June 8, 2023: (Bruce County) – Effective immediately, Bruce County Fire Chiefs have declared a total fire ban on all open-air burning, including campfires. This ban is in effect as of June 8, 2023, and will remain in effect until such time that it has been declared safe.

The Fire Danger Rating in Bruce County is Extreme. The fire danger rating expresses a variety of factors that could increase the threat of an open fire, such as ease of ignition, wind speed, precipitation levels and difficulty of control.

Under this fire ban, the following activities are STRICTLY PROHIBITED:

Campfires and recreational fires.

Open-air burning of any kind, including brush clearing, burn barrels, chimineas, and fire pits.

Fireworks displays or the use of pyrotechnic devices.

Use of outdoor fire appliances, such as fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, and outdoor ovens.

All fire permits are suspended effective immediately.

Bruce County Fire Chiefs will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with neighbouring fire services. Please ensure to review the latest updates on your local municipal website.