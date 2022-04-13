iHeartRadio
Bruce County Hazardous Waste Disposal Schedule Set for 2022

Bruce County will be hosting thirteen Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in designated locations across the County in 2022.  The first event is scheduled for Southampton Works Yard on May 7 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Other events will be scheduled in Kincardine, Teeswater, Lucknow, Walkerton, Lion’s Head, Wiarton, Paisley and Sauble Beach.

The events will give residents of Bruce County a chance to get hazardous waste materials out of their homes, garages, and basements and dispose of them in an environmentally safe manner.

The full schedule can be found at https://www.brucecounty.on.ca/news/2022-apr-05/household-hazardous-waste-collection-bruce-county

