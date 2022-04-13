Bruce County Hazardous Waste Disposal Schedule Set for 2022
Bruce County will be hosting thirteen Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in designated locations across the County in 2022. The first event is scheduled for Southampton Works Yard on May 7 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Other events will be scheduled in Kincardine, Teeswater, Lucknow, Walkerton, Lion’s Head, Wiarton, Paisley and Sauble Beach.
The events will give residents of Bruce County a chance to get hazardous waste materials out of their homes, garages, and basements and dispose of them in an environmentally safe manner.
The full schedule can be found at https://www.brucecounty.on.ca/news/2022-apr-05/household-hazardous-waste-collection-bruce-county
SBGHC LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL RESUSCITATION EDUCATION PROGRAMSouth Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) has launched a new digital resuscitation education program for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Paediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).
Concerning Results from Traffic Enforcement InitiativeBetween April 4th and April 7th, uniform patrol officers conducted a traffic enforcement initiative called “Belts and Cells” which focused on persons failing to wear seatbelts and using cell phones while driving
Owen Sound Transit Terminal Closed Again WednesdayThe City of Owen Sound has advised that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Owen Sound Transit Terminal will be closed again today between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. The City issued an apology for the inconvenience and directed inquiries to Rick Chappell, Environmental Supervisor for the city.
South Bruce OPP Searching for Stolen VehicleSouth Bruce OPP got a theft report from Concession 2 residence in Carrick Township last Thursday. They're asking the public to be on the lookout for a a White Kia Sorrento SUV, license CLMN 176, that was stolen from the address. If you have information call police or Crimestoppers.
SOUTH WEST HOSPITALS TO MAINTAIN MASKING REQUIREMENTSHospitals across the South West region have updated their ongoing protections against COVID-19, and confirmed that current masking requirements for all individuals entering their facilities will continue.
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff Reacts to the 2022 Federal BudgetBruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff has released the following initial statement to the 2022 Federal Budget, tabled on April 7th by the Minister of Finance, the Hon. Chrystia Freeland:
Owen Sound Has Been Named a 2022 Tree CityThe Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Arbour Day Foundation has recognized Owen Sound as one of 138 cities around the world officially designated "Tree Cities." Toronto, New York, Paris, Birmingham, England and Auckland, New Zealand among others also have the name.
City Wins Top Award in Two Categories at Economic Developers Council of Ontario Annual ConferenceThe City of Owen Sound was two for two on Thursday evening at the Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) Awards of Excellence.
RIDE PROGRAM RESULTS IN DRIVER FACING DRUG, WEAPON AND STOLEN PROPERTY CHARGES(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On April 8, 2022, just after 2 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Princess Street in the Township of Georgian bluffs.