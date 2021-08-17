Bruce County Paramedic killed in Brockton crash



One person was killed another seriously injured after a single vehicle crash in Brockton.

Officers responded with members of the Brockton Fire Department and Bruce County Paramedic Service around 8:30 pm on Sunday, August 15th.

A vehicle had left Side Road 5 before hitting a tree.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver, who was taken to a trauma centre by Air Ambulance with life threatening injuries.

The passenger, 28 year old Brayden Berberish of Brockton, a Bruce County paramedic, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for most of the night while the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team attended and assisted with the investigation.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.