Bruce County Paramedics Recognized for Exemplary Service

Bruce County Paramedic Judy Brookshaw and Retired Paramedic Gloria Bowes received Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Paramedic Services Committee Meeting at the Walkerton Administration Centre.



The Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal recognizes professionals in the provision of pre-hospital emergency medical services to the public, who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry, and efficiency, and have completed twenty years of exemplary service, including at least ten years in the performance of duties involving potential risk.



Judy Brookshaw has been a paramedic with Bruce County since May of 1999 and is currently a Community Paramedic based out of the Wiarton area. Judy is planning on retiring at the end of December 2023.



Gloria Bowes was a paramedic with Bruce County from March 2004 to February 2022, and is currently enjoying retirement. Prior to her service in Bruce County at the Kincardine and Walkerton Stations, Gloria worked in Sioux Lookout, Ontario.



Judy Brookshaw and Gloria Bowes were due to receive these medals in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs annual awards banquet for the past few years. Bruce County is proud to now honour Judy and Gloria with their exemplary service medals, in conjunction with 2023 Paramedic Services Week.



“We are thankful to have Paramedics like Judy Brookshaw and Gloria Bowes serving our communities. It is a true honour for them to be recognized for their exemplary service and outstanding careers,” said Paramedic Services Chief Steve Schaus.



“Thank you Paramedics Judy Brookshaw and Gloria Bowes for your exemplary service to our region,” said Warden Chris Peabody. “Your Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals are well deserved.”



About Bruce County Paramedic Services

Bruce County Paramedic Services employs a staff of about 100 Full-time and Part-time paramedics that provide pre-hospital care to citizens and visitors of Bruce County. We respond to medical and trauma emergencies with a fleet of 12 ambulances and 3 supervisor units that are stationed in 7 communities across the County but can be deployed anywhere as needed.