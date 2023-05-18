Bruce County Rail Trail Access Restricted at Concession 6 in Saugeen Shores

Please take notice that the Town of Saugeen Shores will be installing a new water and sanitary main to Innovation Park along Concession 6 from May 23 to August 31, 2023, and access will be limited to local traffic only. This work at times will impede or include closures on the Bruce County Rail Trail running north and south across Concession 6. The parking area (315 Concession 6, Port Elgin) will also be closed and not accessible during construction.



ATV traffic will be re-routed around Port Elgin using a temporary bypass on Sideroad 18/19 and Concession 2. There will be no ATV access using Concession 6.



Thank you for your patience and understanding. Bruce County apologizes for any inconveniences that these restrictions may have.