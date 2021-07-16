Bruce County Updates Modified Services for Step 3 on the Roadmap to Reopening

Bruce County, Ontario: On Friday, July 16, the Province of Ontario moves to Step 3 on the Roadmap to Reopen. Continuing improvements in key indicators are allowing the Province to safely expand indoor settings and capacity limits. Details of Step 3 on the Roadmap to Reopen can be viewed at: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1000501/ontario-moving-to-step-three-of-roadmap-to-reopen-on-july-16 On Thursday, July 15, Grey Bruce Public Health announced that our region will move to a slow and modified progression to Step 3, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant surge in Grey Bruce. The Health Unit recommends maximum private gatherings of 5 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, that the public dines outdoors only, that workplaces, gyms, cinemas, and fast-food locations follow public health measures, and that personal service settings and salons continue to require mask-wearing. Details of the Grey Bruce Public Health Roadmap for Modified Step 3 can be viewed at: https://www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/About-Us/News-Releases/ArticleID/880/Delta-Variant-Concern-Roadmap-for-Modified-Step-3-in-Grey-Bruce Through this pandemic, Bruce County has actively responded with a number of measures to help protect Residents, Businesses, and Staff. As Ontario begins to reopen, Bruce County will continue to deliver critical and essential services, like Paramedic Services, Long Term Care, Roads Maintenance, and essential customer services.

• Bruce County Administrative buildings will begin to welcome the public back by appointment-only beginning on July 26. On September 13, Bruce County Administrative buildings are planning to fully reopen for in-person service. Bruce County continues to offer customer service virtually. We are happy to assist you online and over the phone.

• Bruce County Public Library Branches are open to the public, with capacity limits and distancing measures in place. Most summer programming will remain outside, Children’s activity Kits are available at the branches, and Summer Reading Clubs are underway. Curbside pickup and virtual programming continue.

• Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre (BCM&CC) in Southampton will reopen to members on July 26 and to the public on July 28, with capacity limits and distancing measures in place. In-person children’s camps are underway. Virtual services and virtual programming continue online and on social media.

• Bruce County Trails and river access points remain open. Please follow public health measures.

• Bruce County’s Adopt-a-Highway program will restart in late July. Groups must follow public health measures for outdoor gatherings and can learn more about the program on the Bruce County website.

• Long Term Care Homes in Walkerton and Wiarton continue to follow a robust pandemic response plan and act in full regulatory compliance. Essential Caregivers and Visitors are welcome. As a result, of Grey Bruce moving into a modified Step 3, the homes are in discussion with Grey Bruce Public Health on best approaches and will share further details in the near future. The homes remain focused on putting Resident First, every day, in every way!

• Bruce County’s Economic Development Team continues to deliver support and recovery opportunities to businesses.

Corporation of the County of Bruce

brucecounty.on.ca

• EarlyON Child and Family Centre locations are now offering outdoor programming. Registration is

required. Virtual programming continues to be available on the EarlyON Bruce County webpage and

Facebook page.

• Human Services continues to be provided to individuals, families, and our most vulnerable. Please visit

the Bruce County website or call your nearest Bruce County office for any inquiries or for more

information.

• Other Support Services: Help is just a phone call away. Please call 211 if you are in need of help. The

2-1-1 Helpline is available 24/7 in 150 languages.

• Ontario Provincial Police: For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For less serious incidents, report online

by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

• Waste Management: Lower tier municipalities are responsible for managing landfill sites, waste

collection, and blue box programs. Please contact your municipality directly to receive up to date

information on the services offered through this time.

Bruce County Warden, Janice Jackson, notes, “Bruce County Council and Staff continue to work hard to protect

the best interests of the region while continuing to successfully deliver County Services. We are committed to

ensuring the health and well-being of the citizens in our region. We encourage everyone to prevent the spread

of COVID-19 by avoiding crowds and exercising the 3 W’s – wash your hands, watch your distance (6 feet), and

wear your face covering correctly.”

Health related information can be found at www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca and the Ministry of Health

website at www.ontario.ca/covid