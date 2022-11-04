Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board announces virtual learning return

The Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board has announced that virtual learning will return to schools on Monday, November 7th in the wake of strike action by CUPE that's resulted in the closure of all Catholic schools in the region on Friday.

In a release issued Thursday night the board says ~

It appears at this time the withdrawal of services by our CUPE members could continue into next week.

For the Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board, this withdrawal of service will include our Educational Assistants, Custodians, Office Administrators, Early Childhood Educators, Library Technicians, IT Field Technicians, and CUPE staff at our Catholic Education Centre.

This comprises approximately 420 permanent and casual employees (about 41% of our staff).

As such, all Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board schools will be closed to students until an agreement is reached.

We received confirmation today from the Ministry of Education that we are to move to remote learning.

Tomorrow, Friday, November 4, 2022 staff will be preparing their lesson plans in order to begin remote learning.

Remote learning for BGCDSB students will begin on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Updates will be posted on the “CUPE Work Action Update'' section of the board web page bgcdsb.org/labour_update