Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker announces $1,905,511.40 in transportation funding 

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced that the province is providing up to an additional $1,905,511.40 in funding to three local municipalities through the Community Transportation Grant Program.

From 2023 to 2025 Grey County is eligible to receive $924,359.66, the City of Owen Sound is eligible to receive $674,054.62 and the Township of Southgate is eligible to receive $307,097.12.

The additional funding will help ensure local transportation services have additional time to fully establish their transportation services as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and build transportation services up to a sustainable level. This will better position municipalities to continue operating after the program has completed.

“This is excellent news for the residents across Grey County,” said MPP Walker. “This additional funding support will help ensure people have access to transportation services that are needed in our community. As we recover from COVID-19, reliable transportation services will be key for accessing life’s essentials and for supporting the local economy.”

“The Community Transportation Grant Program is making life easier for people living in areas with few public transportation options,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The additional investment in local and intercommunity transportation services will help residents – including Indigenous people, seniors and people with disabilities – get to work, school or appointments and will give communities added security as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and plan for the future.”

The Community Transportation Grant Program is currently providing up to $30 million over five years (2018-2023) to 38 municipalities. This includes several municipalities who are partnering with or serving Indigenous communities and organizations. The funding announced today will extend support for transportation services supported by the program for two additional years.

Services supported through the Community Transportation Grant Program include bus service, on-demand shared rides and door-to-door transportation services that support various population groups including seniors and people with disabilities.

QUOTES

"I am excited about the extension of funding that will support community transportation in Grey County until 2025. The Grey Transit Route service launched in September 2020. In spite of the huge challenges we faced from the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen riders use the GTR for essential travel of all kinds. The extension of funding will help our service become sustainable as ridership increases. With stable ridership, we hope the service will remain in place for many years to come." – Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks.

"On behalf of the residents of the City of Owen Sound, I'm happy to receive this great investment from the Community Transportation Grant Program. I'm pleased the province has made this announcement well in advance. This long-range funding commitment gives us the ability to better plan for our future needs.” – Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy.

“This investment in the Grey County GTR transit service is great news in our fast growing community. I want to thank the Ontario Government for their confidence in connecting Owen Sound and Orangeville to allow those without transportation to have consistent access to transit for employment, education, medical appointments and other services available in other communities.” – Southgate Mayor John Woodbury.