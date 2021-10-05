Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker named Deputy Speaker

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has been appointed Deputy Speaker of the Ontario Legislature.

The Ontario Legislature resumed sitting on Monday, October 4 with the Speech from the Throne. The following day, Walker was appointed to the position of Deputy Speaker and Chair of the Committee of the Whole House. The Speaker of the House presides over proceedings in the Legislative Assembly. Deputy Speakers assume the chair in the House in the absence of the Speaker.

The House passed a motion appointing Walker to the position on the morning of October 5. A video of the motion can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqMigWCHsi4

Wellington-Halton Hills MPP Ted Arnott has been serving as Speaker since the election of the current government. The other Deputy Speakers are NDP MPPs Lisa Gretzky, Jennifer French and Percy Hatfield.

“This is a great honour and I am humbled to accept this special role and want to thank my colleagues for their support and confidence,” said Walker after his appointment. “The Speaker plays a vital role in our Parliamentary democracy and I look forward to working with Speaker Ted Arnott and my fellow deputies, as well as the Clerk and his team, and will carry out my duties to the best of my ability.”