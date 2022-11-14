Bruce Grey’s Living Wage increases by 12.5% for 2022 to $20.70 per hour

Living Wage: The living wage is what a worker needs to earn, per hour, at 40 hours per week, in order to make ends meet where they live.

How is the Living Wage calculated?

We look at major expenses that workers face such as shelter costs, transportation, childcare, and food. We also take into account other expenses such as internet access, a modest annual vacation, and clothing. Any applicable government taxes, transfers, and benefits are factored in as well, and what we get is an hourly wage that a worker must earn in order to make ends meet where they live."

For Bruce Grey, 3 demographic profiles were used to generate the standardized Living Wage for Bruce Grey:

Single person: $19.12

Single parent with 2 children: $24.74

2 parents, 2 children: $21 .05 for both parents

“The most significant driver for the increase has been the cost of housing for people. The United Way did this calculation in the summer, utilizing data prior to the recent inflationary issues for food and other consumable costs” explains Executive Director Francesca Dobbyn. “This is the bottom, this is the barely making a budget work Living Wage.”

“The demand for emergency food rose sharply during the pandemic. However, community meal programs and food banks are reporting they are still seeing high numbers and new faces in Grey Bruce. FoodBruceGrey.com “ Jill Umbach, Co-ordinator, Bruce Grey Poverty Task Force confirms. “Despite the long history of food banks in Grey Bruce, household food insecurity has persisted at high rates. Recent studies have found that about 1 in 6 people in Ontario live in a household experiencing food insecurity (Proof 2021). About 1 in 5 Canadian children live in a food-insecure household.“

The budget does not include funds for:

Savings

Education savings for the children

Home-ownership costs

Costs to caretake a family member

Pets

Social engagements

Debt repayments

The United Way began issuing a living wage report in 2014 using a single income family profile. To add their voice to the provincial Ontario Living Wage (www.ontariolivingwage.ca) call for action, the United Way reconfigured their data to align with the provincial representative framework. The framework was developed by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

“A job should lift the employee out of poverty,” Dobbyn explains further. “With the significant increases to the cost of housing we see locally, people are working, yet sliding further and further into poverty.” While no one should live below the poverty line, there is an understanding and an expectation that being employed should lift that person, and their family, out of poverty.

The recent Grey Bruce Nutritious Food Basket Survey revealed that for low-income households in Grey-Bruce, current income levels are not adequate to pay for basic living costs, including food and housing. The United Way of Bruce Grey and The Bruce Grey Poverty Task Force advocate for a move from relying on a food charity model to public policies that increase the incomes of vulnerable households in our community.

Benefits to businesses who pay a Living Wage:

Reduced recruitment costs

Reduced training costs

Better morale

Employees do not have to hold down multiple jobs just to make ends meet

Less fatigue

Increased productivity

There are over 500 certified living wage employers in Ontario

For more information on the Living Wage report please contact Francesca Dobbyn at 519-376-1560 or execdir@unitedwaybg.com

For more information on Living Wage Ontario, please contact Anne Coleman, Campaign Manager Manager@ontariolivingwage.ca Ontario Living Wage Network