Bruce Power and Chapman's donate to SFN hospice project

Two of the largest employers in Grey and Bruce County -- Chapman’s Ice Cream in Markdale, and Bruce Power in Tiverton -- are joining forces to help meet the needs of a neighbouring First Nation.

Saugeen First Nation #29 appealed to surrounding communities in 2022, seeking support for their “Saugeen Hospice at Home” fundraising campaign. Their goal of raising $100,000 fell short with just $10,000 raised by early 2023. As a result, Cathy Banks, Nursing Manager of Home and Community Care at Saugeen First Nation #29 took the appeal directly to leaders in nearby business communities.

Bruce Power and Chapman’s Ice Cream rose to the occasion, each contributing $20,000 toward the goal. That substantial boost brings the overall fundraising goal to 50 per cent, and the businesses are imploring others to give what they can to this worthy endeavour.

“Chapman’s believes that all people at the end of their lives deserve to die with dignity. Saugeen First Nation #29 needs our community’s help to finish their hospice facility,” says Chapman’s COO Ashley Chapman.

The brand, primarily known for its many varieties of premium ice cream, is no stranger to philanthropy. Efforts to support those affected by the war in Ukraine and a substantial donation to construct a palliative care facility in Owen Sound aptly named Chapman House, are among their notable contributions. The family-owned brand prioritizes giving back and hopes that others will be inspired to do the same with the Saugeen Hospice at Home project.

Mike Rencheck, President and CEO of Bruce Power adds, “I am honoured to announce this donation with Chapman’s and other community-minded organizations. We are proud to support the Hospice in their pursuit of quality end-of-life care for members of Saugeen First Nation #29.”

Bruce Power also has a strong emphasis on charitable giving. A recent monetary donation to Canadian Red Cross relief efforts in Turkey and Syria and sponsorship of events related to Hockey Day in Canada in Owen Sound are examples of their philanthropy this year.

In addition to the two businesses, members of the Bruce Power Indigenous Relations Supplier Network have contributed to the Saugeen Hospice at Home project.

To date, the project has received federal and provincial funding for capital costs, however, the much-needed fundraising dollars will go towards costs not covered by the existing funds; primarily furnishings. Banks shares the importance of a dedicated space that integrates physical, psychological, social and spiritual care, noting “The Hospice space will allow the patient to be comfortable and cared for in a setting that is culturally familiar to them. It will also address the needs of the visiting family and friends that may be part of the caring circle.”

To donate to the Saugeen Hospice at Home project, please contact Cathy Banks, Nursing Manager of Home and Community Care at 519-374 -3963 or cathy.banks@saugeen.org