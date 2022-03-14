Bruce Power and suppliers donate 2M to Kincardine hospital



Bruce Power announced today it is donating $1.5 million to the Building Health Care for Generations Kincardine Hospital Redevelopment Capital Campaign, further cementing its commitment to the health care needs of the community.

The company's supplier partners will donate an additional $500,000 to the campaign through Bruce Power's Supplier Sponsorship Package.

Combined with Bruce Power's previously committed $1 million for the hospital's CT scanner, which is a key part of the hospital redevelopment, this forms one of the largest donations in the history of the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation.

The Capital Campaign has a goal of raising $12 million to pay for the local share of South Bruce Grey Health Centre's $65 million Phase 1 Redevelopment Project of the Kincardine hospital. Bruce Power is the first local organization to provide a long-term financial commitment to the recently-launched project, which will revitalize and enlarge critical areas of the facility, purchase life-saving medical equipment, and assist with doctor recruitment and retention.

This project will see the modernization and expansion of the hospital's emergency department, improved diagnostic imaging, enhanced outpatient laboratory services and a new decontamination room, which will better serve the nuclear industry's emergency preparedness program.

Read the Campaign's case for support here.

"Access to quality health care is crucial to any thriving community like Kincardine, and we're proud to support this campaign," said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power's President and CEO. "Over the years, we've dedicated a large portion of our Community Investment Program dollars to help local hospitals provide the best facilities and care possible for the families who call our area home."

Graham Mahood, co-chair of the capital campaign, said Bruce Power's donation is a wonderful start to the hospital redevelopment campaign, which has just recently launched.

"It's clear that the Kincardine hospital needs these improvements to be able to serve the health care needs of our growing community," Mahood said. "On behalf of the Kincardine Community Health Care Foundation and the Kincardine Hospital Redevelopment Capital Campaign, I thank Bruce Power for this donation. It will go a long way in helping our highly qualified medical staff better serve our patients' needs."

The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care will cover 90 per cent of the construction costs leaving the Kincardine hospital foundation, through corporate, private and community donations, to cover the remaining $12 million for building needs and medical equipment. Learn more at www.kincardinefoundation.ca/capital-campaign.

