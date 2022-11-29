Bruce Power marks Giving Tuesday with thousands to local charities

Bruce Power and its supplier partners are helping to make the holiday season brighter for local families with $185,000 in donations to several local initiatives and organizations.

Bruce Power, Supplier partners, employees, and the community, in partnership with United Way Bruce Grey, raised $40,000 for local toy drives and hamper programs. Recipients include:

Port Elgin Salvation Army

Kincardine Community Services, St. Anthony’s

Walkerton Optimist Club

Tiverton Lions Club

Ripley Lions Club

Paisley Missionary Church

Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation

Saugeen First Nation

Dorrell Young Christmas Program, Bruce County

Huron County Christmas Bureau

Grey County toy drives through United Way

Women’s shelters in Bruce, Grey and Huron counties

“I want to thank our supplier partners, employees, and members of the Building Trades Union for donating generously to our fundraiser for local toy drives and hamper programs,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO. “By reaching our fundraising goal, we help these organizations make the holidays brighter for hundreds of local families.”

The Supplier Sponsorship Program also provided $40,000 in grocery store gift cards to schools and women’s shelters in Bruce, Grey and Huron counties to be distributed to families or used for breakfast programs, while Bruce Power donated an additional $16,000 to this initiative.

Bruce Power’s Community Investment Fund donated $2,000 each to 38 area food banks, while also providing $11,000 in warm winter clothing to Bruce Grey Child and Family Services and Huron-Perth Children’s Aid.