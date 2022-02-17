Bruce Power named to the Forbes list of Canada’s Best Employers 2022

TIVERTON, ON – February 17, 2022 – Bruce Power has once again been named among Canada’s Best Employers by Forbes, based on an independent survey of more than 10,000 Canadian employees.

Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, as well as nominating organizations other than their own. According to Forbes, one factor that was universal is corporate social responsibility and the impact that employers have in their communities.

Cathy Sprague, Bruce Power’s Executive Vice President, Human Resources, said she’s proud that Bruce Power was once again chosen by its employees and others as one of the top employers in the country.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” Sprague said. “Especially through the pandemic, our employees could take pride in our support of our communities and the province through vaccination hubs and donations of personal protective equipment to health care workers and long-term care homes.

“We are also helping the economy recover through our long-term investment in our nuclear fleet through our Life-Extension Program, and helping Ontario to achieve its climate change goals, while also supplying the global medical community with life-saving isotopes.”

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected Canada’s Best Employers 2022 based on an independent survey of more than 10,000 Canadian employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their Canadian operations.

The full list of winners can be found here.