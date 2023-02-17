Bruce Power President and CEO named Leader of the Year

Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO, has been named 2022 Leader of the Year by Electricity Human Resources Canada (EHRC) for championing the company’s commitment to equitable practices, strategies, and programs to benefit underrepresented communities.

The award was formally presented at the annual Awards of Excellence ceremony in Toronto on Feb. 16. EHRC’s annual Awards of Excellence gala celebrates leadership and best practices in human resources in the electricity industry.

“The recipient of the Leader of the Year Award is an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to their organization within the Canadian electricity industry through visionary people management strategies and leadership,” said Michelle Branigan, CEO of EHRC.” It gives me immense pleasure to recognize Mike as Leader of the Year. The many accolades shared by his colleagues attest to the fact that he is an inspiration and a champion of significant strategic and innovative contributions to human resources best practices.”

Cathy Sprague, Bruce Power’s Executive Vice-President of Human Resources, said she has seen Rencheck’s hands-on approach help the company take great strides in its approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and overall people programs.

“Mike understands the importance of challenging and raising up his employees, and he is the driving force behind maximizing our peoples’ potential,” Sprague said. “He has personally made DEI a priority and never misses an opportunity to instill his knowledge and passionately lead these efforts.

“Mike knows that people are the foundation of our business and drives personal ownership to ensure alignment with Bruce Power’s guiding principles.”

The criteria for the award from EHRC included: Outstanding leadership and vision in the workplace, creating standards of excellence and setting an example for others to follow; operational success due to the effective implementation of bold, visionary, innovative people strategies which are instrumental in developing organizational excellence and improved organizational productivity; innovative change and demonstrating effectiveness in generating new ideas or processes; inviting challenge and encouraging colleagues and staff to think boldly to implement new ways of doing business; and an exemplary commitment to providing opportunities to staff at all levels within the organization and create a culture that engages and energizes employees.

Bruce Power was also recently recognized as one of the Top 20 most innovative companies by Diversio for its commitment to DEI.