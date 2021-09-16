Bruce Power suppliers issue $22M in contracts

Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC‑Lavalin Group, has teamed with BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Inc. (BWXT) to provide 38 drive mechanisms for reactivity control units, to support the continued life of Bruce Power’s nuclear fleet.

This contract, valued at approximately $22 million, will be completed in Ontario through to 2025, and aligns with Bruce Power’s strategy to contribute to job growth and economic revitalization in the province.

This strategy includes a private investment of $3 billion over 18 months through the company’s Life-Extension Program, medical isotope development, and asset optimization strategy.

“By focusing our investments in Ontario, Bruce Power is creating and sustaining tens of thousands of highly-skilled jobs, supporting economic recovery,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO. “This investment also builds on creating opportunities in rural areas and Indigenous communities in the province and brings ‘made-in-Ontario’ technology to the forefront of world-wide nuclear innovation.”

The mechanisms provided by the consortium play a key role in managing core reactivity in Bruce Power’s operating units.

“SNC‑Lavalin and BWXT teamed up to combine the best of nuclear engineering design, testing and precision manufacturing to support the continued life of CANDU® reactors at Bruce stations A and B,” said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC‑Lavalin. “This is critical as nuclear provides a sustainable and responsible carbon-free energy, and plays an important role in helping Canada achieve its Net Zero objectives.”

Ontario’s Minister of Energy praised the ‘Made in Ontario’ announcement and the benefits it will bring to the province.

“This is another important investment that will help secure the continued life of Bruce Power’s nuclear fleet, while creating high-skilled, well-paid jobs across our province’s supply chain,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy (Ontario). “Most importantly, it will help ensure Ontario’s residents and businesses continue to have access to clean, affordable electricity and life-saving medical isotopes for the long term.”

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.