Bruce Power to hold fireworks in appreciation of community

Bruce Power welcomes everyone to attend our community appreciation fireworks displays Saturday, July 16 in both Kincardine and Port Elgin.

The community appreciation fireworks mark the first Bruce Power gathering in the past two years as we celebrate the perseverance and spirit shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time Bruce Power has hosted fireworks in both local communities and we look forward to welcoming the public at dusk at Kincardine’s Station Beach and Port Elgin’s Main Beach.

The rain date is July 17.

“This will be a great way of coming together with friends and neighbours outside and enjoying a colourful fireworks display,” said John Peevers, Bruce Power Director of Community and Media Relations and Economic Development. “It’s great to see events and celebrations returning to our communities.”

Bruce Power also welcomes the public to visit its newly renovated Visitors’ Centre this summer and to take a bus tour of the bustling Bruce Power site. Bus tours are held Monday-Friday through Aug. 31, and you can register at www.brucepower.com/bustours. Our Visitors’ Centre is located on Bruce County Rd. 20, north of Tiverton and west of Hwy. 21.