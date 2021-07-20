Bruce Power to host vaccination update with Dr. Arra July 21
Dr. Ian Arra, the Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer of the Grey Bruce Health Unit, will hold a live virtual event on Wednesday, July 21, to provide the community with the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations in the region.
Dr. Arra will be joined by Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO, and James Scongack, Bruce Power’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Operational Services. The live event will take place between 7 and 8 p.m.
The public can register at https://www.brucepower.com/event/covid-19-update/. Dr. Arra will be available to answer the public’s questions, which can be submitted in advance upon registration.
Following the event, a recording will be available at www.brucepower.com/events.