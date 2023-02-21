Burning rubber leads to arrest

Owen Sound police have charged a 20 year old man with impaired after an incident Sunday morning.

Police say it was 2:40am after local bars closed for the night, a group of individuals had congregated in the area of 2nd Ave East and 9th Street.

Attempting to impress the crowd, the driver of a pick up truck performed a 'burn out' in front of them, creating a cloud of black smoke before speeding off.

While the crowd appeared to be impressed with the performance, the officer on patrol was not.

It took several blocks before the officer was able to reach the vehicle and safely bring him to a stop at the top of the Greenwood Cemetery Hill.

The officer administered a roadside breathalyzer which showed the driver had double the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was taken into custody for obstructing an officer along with his passenger.

The two men were escorted to the police station and later released and will appear in Owen Sound court in the coming weeks.

The pick up was towed and impounded for a week while the driver lost his license for 90 days.