BWDSB - Provincial, National, and International Award Recognition 2021 – 2022

Provincial, National, and International Award Recognition 2021 – 2022

Chesley, ON – At the final Regular Meeting of the Board for the 2021 – 2022 school year on June 21, Bluewater District School Board recognized students and staff who received provincial, national, and international awards this past year. Recipients were celebrated for excellence in several categories, which ranged from science, mathematics, and French to athletics and the skilled trades, among others.

“On behalf of trustees, congratulations to this year’s award recipients who exceled provincially, nationally, and internationally in a wide spectrum of competitions,” says Chair Jane Thomson. “The skill, dedication, and grit demonstrated by all is beyond amazing, and we are so proud of the fine examples they set for Bluewater and our local communities. Accolades are also extended to those who directly supported these achievements through coaching, encouragement, chaperoning, and otherwise.”

“It has become a popular Bluewater tradition for us to recognize our provincial, national, and international award recipients at our last board meeting in June,” says Director of Education Lori Wilder. “This year’s extensive list is as impressive and awe-inspiring as ever, and I congratulate all the recipients on their exceptional accomplishments and thank those in their support systems. These honours represent only a small sampling of the many memorable success stories that occur year-round in our schools.”

The provincial, national, and international award recipients for 2021 – 2022 are as follows:

Canada-Wide Science Fair – Virtual (Fredericton, New Brunswick)

Junior Division

Vedant Sheel (Saugeen District Senior School) – Silver Medal, Energy Challenge Award, Renewable Energy Award

Intermediate Division

Islay Graham (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Bronze Medal

The Centre for Education in Mathematics and Computing Contests (University of Waterloo)

Beaver Computing Challenge (Grade 7/8)

Adam Davis, Sarah Fehr, Mary Galley, Kaden Herrington, Alex Jacklin, Kaelynn O’Brien, and Malcolm Thornton (Saugeen District Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Beaver Computing Challenge (Grade 9/10)

Annabella Genner, Sophia Hepburn, Holly Johnston, and Eric Wattenburg (Peninsula Shores District School), Jenna Greig, Kathryn McLaren, and Ibrahim Shad (Saugeen District Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Eric Wattenburg (Peninsula Shores District School) – Honour Roll

Canadian Intermediate Mathematics Contest (Grade 9/10)

Aleida Nelson (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Anne Avery and Lucas Harris (Saugeen District Senior School) –Certificate of Distinction

Aleida Nelson (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Anne Avery (Saugeen District Senior School) – School Medal

Canadian Senior Mathematics Contest (Grade 11/12)

Maisie Cottrill (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Certificate of Distinction, School Medal

Pascal Contest (Grade 9)

Claire Day, Tom Mackay, and Samuel Rossel (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Eric Wattenburg

(Peninsula Shores District School), Emaan Bilal (Saugeen District Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Samuel Rossel (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Eric Wattenburg (Peninsula Shores District School), Emaan Bilal (Saugeen District Senior School) – School Medal

Cayley Contest (Grade 10)

Anne Avery and Lucas Harris (Saugeen District Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Anne Avery (Saugeen District Senior School) – Honour Roll

Julia Strong (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Anne Avery (Saugeen District Senior School) – School Medal

Fermat Contest (Grade 11)

Sam Koehler and Ethan McGowan (John Diefenbaker Senior School), Daniel Liscio and Michael Liscio

(Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Certificate of Distinction

Sam Koehler (John Diefenbaker Senior School), Michael Liscio (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Grace Galley (Saugeen District Senior School) – School Medal

Euclid Contest (Grade 12)

Anne Avery (Saugeen District Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Daniel Liscio (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Anne Avery (Saugeen District Senior School) – School Medal

Concours d’art oratoire – Provincial French Public Speaking Contest – Virtual

French Immersion

Kaylee Lantz (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – First Place

Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) Cross Country Running

Novice Girls Race

Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – First Place

OFSAA Track and Field

Novice Girls 1500 Metre Run

Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Gold Medal

Boys 2000 Metre Steeplechase Open

Tristan Bouius (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Bronze Medal

Novice Girls 3000 Metre Run

Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Gold Medal

Senior Girls 3000 Metre Run

Brooklyn Quanz (Saugeen District Senior School) – Bronze Medal

Senior Boys Shot Put

Ben Brewer (Kincardine District Senior School) – Silver Medal

Ontario Council of Technical Educators (OCTE) Awards

Bryan Derksen, Teacher (Kincardine District Senior School) – Dick Hopkins Award

Ontario National Archery in School Program (NASP) Championship – Virtual Provincial Tournament

Boys Elementary School Division

Ayden Russell (Alexandra Community School) – Provincial Champion

Henry Freeman (Alexandra Community School) – Third Place

Girls Elementary School Division

Avery Bowler (Alexandra Community School) – Provincial Champion

Boys Intermediate Division

Graham Nuttal (Alexandra Community School) – Second Place

Girls Intermediate Division

Lily Chambers (Alexandra Community School) – Second Place

Skills Ontario Competition – Virtual

Home and Team Building – Team of Four (Boys)

Cole Brown, Austin Ellis, Brody Graham, and Landon Heathers (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Gold Medal

Home and Team Building – Team of Four (Girls)

Isla Adams, Sequoia Timmerman, Juliet Williams, and Keira Wrigley (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Silver Medal

Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Provincial Poster and Literary Contests

Senior Essay

Zenaide Wall (Bruce Peninsula District School) – Second Place

Senior Poster

Megan Ross (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Third Place