BWDSB - Will Remain Open To Students and Staff on Friday, November 4, 2022

November 2, 2022

Dear Parents/Guardians:

Provincial negotiations are currently underway between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario government.

CUPE has provided notice of their intention to withdraw their services on Friday, November 4, 2022. At this time, we are not certain if a withdrawal of services will take place. Regardless, our schools will remain open to students and staff on Friday, November 4, 2022.

In Bluewater District School Board, CUPE includes custodial and maintenance staff.

Our CUPE staff provide essential services in our local schools and board facilities. We will be closely monitoring the impact to daily operations as this situation evolves and making decisions accordingly. We remain firmly committed to prioritizing the health and safety of all our students and staff.

Our students and families can also help us in a significant way at this time. To reduce the amount of waste in our buildings, we are asking for your support in only packing litter-less lunches and snacks when coming to school on Friday. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.

It should be recognized that the withdrawal of services would necessitate the cancellation of extra-curricular activities. In addition, all rental permits for community events in schools would be cancelled.

As always, we will notify our families immediately regarding any new developments. A designated page for labour updates has also been created on the Bluewater District School Board website at the following link: www.bwdsb.on.ca/Spotlight/Labour_Updates

We value the important work performed by our CUPE members and are hopeful that a collective agreement can be reached soon.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Lori Wilder

Director of Education