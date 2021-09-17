Caframo bumps wages by 13%

Local manufacturer, Caframo, has just released the details of its new wage structure. The announcement was made this past Monday by company president Tony Solecki.

Several factors were considered when deciding the wage increase. "It's been an exciting year and a half with significant sales increases while dealing with Covid and supply chain issues," said Solecki. "When we reviewed our current wages relative to our community and our cost of living, we realized that in addition to our popular family-oriented work environment and healthy benefits package, we wanted to be even more supportive of our employees and the great work they do."

Effective September 19th, all Caframo employees will receive a 13% increase. The starting wage for production team members will now be $20 per hour which positions Caframo as one of the top paying production facilities in the region.

Caframo is listed as a "Best Workplace in Manufacturing" by the Great Place to Work Institute and is also a Certified Living Wage Employer.

It currently employs 113 people and is actively seeking to fill 15 production team and other roles.

Caframo is made up of many individual brands, each serving consumers in different ways—all with a focus on innovative products for passionate people.

Caframo designs, develops and manufactures high quality fans, heaters, laboratory stirrers and accessories to a wide range of North American and International markets including the very popular Joi lamp.