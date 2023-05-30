Call for Volunteers to Support the Water Distribution Centre

The Municipality of Meaford is looking for volunteers to assist at the temporary Water Distribution Centre. The Centre is located at the Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre (151 Collingwood Street W) and will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., as long as the “Do-not-Consume” Advisory is in place.

“The do-not-consume advisory remains in place, and it would be wonderful to have volunteers from the community to assist us in providing potable water to our residents,” said Matt Smith, Director of Community Services.

Volunteers will assist in distributing bottled and bulk water to the community. Shifts are 4 hours in length. Training and PPE will be provided, and a municipal staff member will be on site throughout.

Community members are encouraged to get involved. Please visit www.meaford.ca/WaterVolunteer to register to volunteer.