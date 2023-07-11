Caller helps South Bruce Opp stop an impaired driver

On July 10, 2023, at 11:58 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a possible impaired driver in the town of Kincardine.

Officers located the vehicle and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol. They were placed under arrest and taken to a Qualified Intoxilizer Technician for breath tests.

Azhar SYED, 64-years-old, of Scarborough was charged with Impaired Driving and Operate over 80 milligrams

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on August 30, 2023, to answer to the charges.

An impaired driving charge includes an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and an immediate 7-day vehicle impoundment.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.