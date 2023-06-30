Canada and Ontario Increasing Access to High-Speed Internet Service in Bruce County

BRUCE COUNTY – The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $913,000 to bring reliable high-speed internet to 233 families, farms, and businesses in Bruce County.

“Providing reliable internet access is especially important for rural communities to prosper in our increasingly digital world,” said Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Today’s announcement marks another milestone for homes, businesses, and farms in Bruce County that can now connect to essential online services and enjoy the additional economic opportunities made available through high-speed internet.”

The federal and provincial governments have partnered with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc. and are proud to announce that residents in the communities of Sauble Beach, Tolmie, and Skipness now have the broadband infrastructure in place to enable access to high-speed internet service.

“Our government continues to deliver on its commitment to expand access to high-speed internet to communities across the province,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “By building new broadband infrastructure in Bruce County, we’re helping to build Ontario and strengthen rural communities. This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.”

This announcement marks the completion of one more project under SWIFT and builds on the Ontario government’s plan to get the right infrastructure in the right places - ensuring people can live, work, and farm where they want.

“It’s great to see this ongoing investment for internet access in Bruce County,” said Rick Byers, MPP for Bruce, Grey, and Owen Sound. “These projects will improve the quality of life in these rural communities, and I am delighted to see this work being completed.”

The contract to expand broadband services in Bruce County was awarded by SWIFT, a not-for-profit corporation initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario.

“We’re pleased to celebrate the successful completion of a high-speed fibre-optic network in Bruce County, bringing greater connectivity to the region,” said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair. “This strategic infrastructure investment will have far-reaching positive impacts, unlocking greater digital opportunities that will support economic growth and elevate the overall quality of life for all residents. We would like to thank the governments of Ontario and Canada for their ongoing support and partnership in addressing broadband service gaps throughout Southwestern Ontario.”

More than $255 million has been invested by the governments of Canada and Ontario and the private sector to bring high-speed internet access to more than 63,000 homes and businesses in Southwestern Ontario through SWIFT.

QUICK FACTS:

The governments of Canada and Ontario are each contributing more than $63 million to SWIFT through the New Building Canada Fund’s Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – Small Communities Fund.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $4 billion to bring high-speed internet access to every corner of the province by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed internet in Canadian history.

In July 2021, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced a historic agreement that will bring high-speed internet access to more than 280,000 Ontario households across the province through a joint investment totaling more than $1.2 billion.

Ontario launched a new interactive online map that shows where provincially funded high-speed internet projects are planned, currently under way, or have been recently completed in communities across the province. Ontarians can visit Ontario.ca/highspeedinternet and search by address, community or municipality to find out more about provincially funded high-speed internet projects and where high-speed internet service is currently available.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: