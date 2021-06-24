iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Canada Day Fireworks Cancellation

Town of South Bruce Pen

Canada Day Fireworks Cancellation
June 24, 2021: South Bruce Peninsula, ON.
In light of today's announcement of the horrific discovery at the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan, coupled with the recent and similar tragedy discovered in Kamloops, British Columbia last month, The Town of South Bruce Peninsula has cancelled Canada Day Fireworks scheduled for Wiarton on July 1st and Sauble Beach on July 3rd.
With the residential school tragedies in our thoughts, hearts and minds, it has become clear that this is not a time for celebration, but rather a time to show solidarity with our Indigenous neighbours of the Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation and the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, as well as First Nations communities from across Canada, as we mourn and grieve these unfolding tragedies together.
Respectfully,
Janice Jackson
Mayor
Town of South Bruce Peninsula

  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 28, 2021

    21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 6 – Saugeen First Nations, , 5 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 Owen Sound 1 – Meaford, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – The Blue Mountains
  • cjos hockey hub

    COVID-19 Vaccine Hub Volunteers Needed

    With vaccine supply increasing, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is in need of volunteers to staff the Hockey Hub Vaccine Clinic locations across Grey and Bruce Counties If you are already enrolled as a volunteer, we would love to see you back!
  • cjos covid

    Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule

    In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics.

The music you just can't quit