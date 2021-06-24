Canada Day Fireworks Cancellation

June 24, 2021: South Bruce Peninsula, ON.

In light of today's announcement of the horrific discovery at the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan, coupled with the recent and similar tragedy discovered in Kamloops, British Columbia last month, The Town of South Bruce Peninsula has cancelled Canada Day Fireworks scheduled for Wiarton on July 1st and Sauble Beach on July 3rd.

With the residential school tragedies in our thoughts, hearts and minds, it has become clear that this is not a time for celebration, but rather a time to show solidarity with our Indigenous neighbours of the Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation and the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, as well as First Nations communities from across Canada, as we mourn and grieve these unfolding tragedies together.

Respectfully,

Janice Jackson

Mayor

Town of South Bruce Peninsula