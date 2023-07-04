CANADA ROAD SAFETY WEEK RESULTS FOR SOUTH BRUCE OPP

(SOUTHERN BRUCE COUNTY, ON) - All members of the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took part in the Canada Road Safety Week campaign that ran from June 24, 2023, to July 2, 2023. Officers paid close attention to the "Big 4" causal factors in serious collisions on OPP patrolled roadways; Impaired Driving, Distracted Driving, Aggressive Driving and Fail to wear a Seatbelt.

South Bruce OPP officers laid 139 charges during the weeklong initiative including:

106 speeding charges

2 stunt driving charges

3 charges for failing to wear a seatbelt

Another 78 motorists were stopped and warned for moving violations.

During the week-long campaign, the South Bruce OPP investigated 15 motor vehicle collisions. There were minor injuries reported at one of the collision scenes.

"I'm pleased to see that we had no impaired driving charges during the campaign. However, these results tell us that we have too many drivers continuing to take chances with road safety. The Canada Day Week traffic safety initiative has ended, but the South Bruce OPP remain committed to road safety all year long. Motorists on Southern Bruce County roads can expect to see our officers' stopping drivers that pose a risk to your safety" - Acting Inspector Keegan Wilcox, Detachment Commander, South Bruce OPP.

