Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Grey Bruce



A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad for a missing prisoner.

Aaron Marshall is described as a male Caucasian, 34 years of age, five-foot-six inches (167 cm), 266 lbs (121 kgs) with black hair and hazel eyes. He usually has facial hair.

He is serving a five-year and 15-day sentence for unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a schedule I substance x2 and possession of a schedule substance for trafficking x3.

The offender is known to frequent the cities of Hamilton, Hanover, Kincardine, Owen Sound and Walkerton.



