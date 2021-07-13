Cancellation of Household Hazardous Waste Day Event – July 17, 2021

Although the Province of Ontario is moving to Step Three of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, due to staffing concerns the Household Hazardous Waste Day Event , originally scheduled for this coming Saturday, July 17, 2021, has been cancelled.

The City is considering extending the hours of upcoming events and holding additional events in the fall.

The next Household Hazardous Waste Day Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 21, 2021. Future Household Hazardous Waste Day events are scheduled for September 11, September 25, October 2, and October 16.

The City would like to remind everyone that washing hands frequently, watching distance (ideally 2m), and correctly wearing a face-covering protects against all forms of the COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant.

Vaccination is the best long-term defense against COVID-19. Health Canada-approved vaccinations are effective in reducing the hospitalization rates from the Delta Variant. Everyone eligible is encouraged to get fully vaccinated.

For more information, please contact Rick Chappell, Supervisor Environmental Services at 519-376-4440 ext. 1226 or email to rchappell@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts: