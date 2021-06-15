Case in Hanover Outbreak Identified as Delta Variant

The Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms the index case associated with the current COVID-19 outbreak in a rooming house in Hanover is the Delta Variant B.1.617.2.

Identifying a variant in the index case will result in the expectation of the variant presenting in subsequent cases associated with the outbreak. There are currently 25 cases and 38 high-risk contacts associated with this outbreak.

The Delta Variant is identified through surveillance testing. It takes about 10 – 14 days for the results to return. Province-wide, a random sample of about 10 per cent of all positive cases are tested for the Delta Variant.

While more confirmations of the variant are expected, there is currently one Delta Variant B.1.617.2 identified in a recovered case in Grey Bruce.

The Delta Variant B.1.617.2 is considered a variant of concern as it is more transmissible.

Both first and two-dose vaccinations are effective in reducing the hospitalization rates from the Delta Variant.