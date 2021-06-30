Celebrate Canada Day with a COVID-19 Vaccine

Make it a happy Canada Day with a COVID-19 vaccination!

A drive-through clinic will be held Thursday, July 1, Canada Day, at the Grey Bruce Health Unit, 101 17th St. E. Owen Sound, by appointment only. Appointments for the Health Unit drive-through clinic can be made through the Local Booking System. A limited number of appointments are available.

In order to book the following steps will need to be followed:

Local Booking System link.

1. Select “ Community ” as vaccine site

2. Select “ Current eligible population ” as target population

3. Select “ Other Priority Population ” as reason for immunization

4. Select “ Other ” for priority group you belong to

5. Select “ Choose date ”

6. Select July 1 - it will then show the available appointment times (09:00 – 11:30).

In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. New pop-up clinics and last minute clinics will be added as resources permit.

The goal is to have everyone in Grey Bruce vaccinated by the end of July.