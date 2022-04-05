Chapman's Ice Cream donates more to Ukraine

Chapman’s Ice Cream, in collaboration with several Ontario businesses, is sending out 8 pallets of medical supplies to Ukraine.

With family in Ukraine, Chapman’s Ice Cream is proud of the strong support the local community and businesses have shown in their efforts to help Ukrainian people effected by the war.

Chapman’s was joined by SMRS Construction, Georgian Hills Vineyards, Johnson & Schwass Professional Corporation, and The Oshawa Church Hockey League to purchase 1,605 intermediate high-risk first aid kits, much needed in areas effected by Russian bombings.

These CNESST compliant first aid kits have been provided by Findlay Scientific out of Laval, QC. The company generously offered to sell these items at cost for this initiative.

Each kit contains 215 lifesaving items.

“We need to do more for Ukraine. With no end in sight of the horrific bombings of civilian targets in Ukraine, we wanted to provide something that would be portable and easy to distribute.” said Ashley Chapman, VP of Chapman’s. “If we can save one life, it will be more than worth the money and effort to get these into the hands of Ukrainians.”

The shipment has been donated to the Canada Ukraine Foundation and its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal program. It will be airlifted to Poland, taken to Ukraine by trucks and distributed to Ukrainian charity relief organizations across areas in need.

Earlier this month, Chapman’s already donated $50,000 to the Canada Ukraine Foundation. Chapman’s #StandWithUkraine social media campaign reached over 2 million people and generated over 5,000 donations to the same cause.

“With my family and friends in Ukraine, we are in constant communication with the people on the ground effected by the latest aggression. We have noticed a great demand in medical kits like this and decided to focus our efforts on this initiative, which we hope will make a difference.” said Lesya Chapman, Marketing Manager at Chapman’s.