Chapman’s Support to COVID-19 Response in Grey Bruce

The Board of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit would like to extend its sincere thanks to Chapman’s Ice Cream for their strong corporate support the firm has provided in response to COVID-19 along with community vaccine initiatives in Grey and Bruce. The Board also wishes to extend its personal thanks to Mr. Ashley Chapman, VP of Chapman’s Ice Cream, not only for the corporate support he continues to lend to our community, but also his unwavering personal support and contributions.

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chapman’s has taken a leadership role, demonstrating continuing commitment to the local community and economy. At every turn, Chapman’s has been quick to ask how it could help and its immediate action has been a great advantage to us all.

As a member of the Grey Bruce Vaccine Task Force, Mr. Chapman is a respected presence. The on-going support he and his firm have provided for COVID-19 prevention efforts in Grey Bruce have helped us protect our community.

Chapman’s supported the early acquisition and distribution of PPE (personal protective equipment) as it was required across Grey Bruce. This was vital in the early period of the pandemic when low supply levels created a challenge and has continued to be an advantage for our region.

The moment the need for securing deep freezers to manage the logistics of the first available vaccines in Canada became evident, Mr. Chapman immediately shared Chapman’s expertise in freezer technology. This intervention led the way to the early donation of ultra-low temperature cryogenic freezers to store vaccine for the Grey Bruce clinics. One of these freezers later was donated to The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Chapman’s also assisted by sharing their expertise in the specialized safety and handling associated with these ultra-cold freezers.

Chapman’s assisted in storing and transporting equipment related to the Hockey Hub mass immunization clinics created a model now being used internationally. And while Chapman’s technical expertise has always been greatly appreciated, their care for the volunteers and staff at the vaccine clinics across Grey Bruce have been equally valuable to those working in the clinics.

“Grey Bruce has been well served by the support we’ve received to the COVID vaccination effort from Chapman’s,” Says the Chair of the Board of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit, Ms. Sue Paterson “Grey Bruce benefits from Ashley Chapman’s leadership by example in a community-wide effort to halt the spread of the virus and limit the harm from it. We thank him and his team for their support.”

“It is through efforts from local businesses and stakeholders that make the efforts of a small Public Health Unit be felt on an international scale.” Says Board Member, Mr. Brian Milne “Without the support of Ashley and the rest of the Chapman’s team, Grey Bruce would not have been able to achieve the level of success we have during this Pandemic. Ashley is a person that we should all be thanking from the bottom of our hearts.”

“Chapman’s has been a community driven company, and Mr. Ashley Chapman is an inspiring business leader who has demonstrated readiness to spare no effort or resource to support the community” Says Grey Bruce’s Top Doctor, Dr. Ian Arra “I am a firsthand witness that, without hesitation, Ashley offered his entire fleet of 40 refrigeration vehicles and air distribution system, potentially shutting down his entire business, to support the cause for as long as it is needed, should the establishment wishes to utilize the fleet in vaccine distribution Canada wide”.