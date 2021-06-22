Chapman’s Support to COVID-19 Vaccinations in Grey Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit thanks Chapman’s Ice Cream for their strong corporate support to the COVID-19 community vaccine initiatives in Grey and Bruce.

Demonstrating their commitment to the local community and economy Chapman’s was at the forefront of the COVID pandemic; immediately asking how they can help.

Ashley Chapman, VP of Chapman’s Ice Cream is a respected voice as a member of the Grey Bruce Vaccine Task Force.

Chapman’s expertise in freezer technology led the way to the early acquisition of ultra-low temperature cryogenic freezers to store vaccine for the Grey Bruce clinics.

They also assisted by sharing their expertise in the specialized safety and handling associated with these super-freezers.

Chapman’s also assisted in the provision of a specialty cryogenic freezer for Windsor-Essex Public Health.

Chapman’s supported the early acquisition and distribution of PPE (personal protective equipment) as it was required across Grey Bruce.

Chapman’s assisted in the set-up of the Hockey Hub mass immunization clinics as well as supported local workplace clinics for their workers.

Chapman’s has supported the daily immunization clinics by providing water and other break refreshments to volunteers and staff at the clinics; something that is much appreciated by those working in the clinics.

“It has been a privilege working with Dr. Arra, the Health Unit, and the Vaccine Task Force. We have always been a community driven company, and will happily contribute anything we can going forward.” said Ashley Chapman, VP of Chapman’s Ice Cream. “Thankfully, due to the leadership of Dr. Arra, our community has avoided the worst of the pandemic which has greatly benefited our employees. That said, our hearts go out to all who have been effected, or experienced the loss of a loved one during these times.”

“Grey Bruce has been well served by the support we’ve received to the COVID vaccination effort from Chapman’s,” says Grey Bruce Medial Officer of Health, Dr Ian Arra. “Grey Bruce benefits from this leadership by example in a community-wide effort to halt the spread of the virus and limit the harm from it. We thank them for their involvement.”